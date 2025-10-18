‘No Kings’ protests near me: Marches, rallies to take place in over 2,500 locations. Check timings

Millions of Americans are preparing to take to the streets this weekend for the “No Kings” protests. The nationwide demonstrations are scheduled for Saturday, October 18, across more than 2,500 locations in the United States. No Kings protests: Over 2,500 rallies to be organized across the US on October 18.(REUTERS)

The “No Kings” protests, described by organizers as a “celebration of free speech and democracy,” will focus on defending the First Amendment and opposing President Donald Trump’s recent immigration and enforcement policies.

The ‘largest peaceful protest’ in America

USA Today reported that Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen, one of the main groups coordinating the rallies, said, “This, without question, will be the single biggest day of protest in American history. Since we last did this, people have become far more aware of what is going wrong with this administration.”

The No Kings protests - first held in June - saw major turnouts in New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.. This time, organizers say the demonstrations will stretch across all 50 states, including large city marches to small-town gatherings.

According to the group’s website, the name “No Kings” is a direct response to what they call Trump’s “monarch-like behavior.” “The president thinks his rule is absolute,” the site reads. “But in America, we don’t have kings, and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty.”

Confirmed No Kings protest locations and timings

Here are some of the major confirmed protest sites and their local start times for Saturday, October 18, as posted on their website:

New York City: Father Duffy Square, Broadway & West 47th St., 11:00 AM -1:00 PM

Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Washington, D.C.: National Mall, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Atlanta: Atlanta Civic Center, 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Chicago: Grant Park, East Jackson Drive & South Columbus Drive, 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Kansas City: West 47th Street & Mill Creek Parkway, 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Las Vegas: Federal Courthouse, 333 S Las Vegas Blvd, 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

White House response to the rallies

When asked about accusations that President Trump was acting like a monarch, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson responded, “Who cares?” declining further comment about the protests, according to NPR.

In an interview with Fox News, House Speaker Mike Johnson has called the rallies “a hate-America rally,” criticizing what he described as an “attempt to divide the country.”

Ahead of the demonstrations, organizers held nationwide safety and de-escalation workshops on October 15 to prepare participants for potential confrontations.

