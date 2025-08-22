Optical illusion: Can you find the hidden word ‘play’ in 10 seconds?

Optical illusions have taken the internet by storm. They provide a dose of fun and challenge people as well. These illusions encourage people to think in new ways and improve their observation skills. This viral optical illusion is no different. It asks viewers to find a hidden word within a complex pattern. Optical illusion: There is an odd word out- play - hidden in the picture.

The participants have to locate an odd word that is camouflaged among numerous repetitions of a similar-looking word. The similarity between the two words makes it harder to distinguish one from the other.

Optical illusion: The challenge

Players have to find the word ‘play’ among the grid of the word ‘pray’. Due to the similarity between the two words, it is almost impossible to distinguish between them quickly, making this optical illusion tricky and engaging.

To make the task even more competitive, there is a 10-second time limit. If you manage to find the hidden word within that time period, you have excellent observational skills.

Optical illusion: The word play is on the left side of the image.

Optical illusion: How to crack the puzzle

If you are trying to solve the optical illusion, the effective strategy is to divide and scan. Breaking the image into quadrants makes it easier to look for anomalies. Players have to look for minute differences since there is only one letter that is different.

Here is a hint: The hidden word is located closer to the bottom of the grid.

Optical illusion: The Answer

The word ‘play’ is hidden at the bottom of the image. The odd word out is located in the sixth column from the left and the last row. If you spotted the odd word within 10 seconds, you truly have a genius-level IQ.

FAQs

Q1. What is an optical illusion?

An optical illusion is a visual puzzle that tricks the brain into misinterpreting what it sees, creating a perception different from reality.

Q2. How do optical illusions benefit the brain?

They improve concentration, sharpen observation skills, and reduce stress, making them both entertaining and educational.

Q3. Where is the word ‘play’ hidden in this puzzle?

The word ‘play’ is located on the left side of the image, in the last row

Q4. Is there a time limit for this challenge?

Yes, the challenge asks participants to find the word ‘play’ within 10 seconds.