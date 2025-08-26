Optical illusion leaves Reddit confused: Can you spot hidden frog in 10 seconds?

Optical illusions are taking over the internet by leaps and bounds. Many people have made brain teasers their favorite pastime because these challenges help us think outside the box. If you want to put your spontaneity and observation skills to the test, we have one such challenge for you. All players have to do is find a frog in this image within 10 seconds of their time. Can you spot the frog?(Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

Optical illusion: Find the frog

This brain teaser was uploaded by a user named robo-dragon on the subreddit r/FindTheSniper. At first glance, you have a lush, green outdoor scene. There is a small house in the background. All around it is a dense growth of various trees and plants. A few flowers are here and there. Somewhere hidden in this image is a frog, which you must try to locate within 10 seconds.

Hint: Focus on the center of the image.

Optical illusion: Answer

Although the challenge initially feels like a walk in the park, only a few people with sharp eyes could solve it within just 10 seconds. Since the frog’s complexion blends with the green surroundings, many were left confused.

Zoom in on the photo and take a good look at the plant in the middle. The frog is casually sitting on one of the leaves.

FAQs:

Where is the frog located in the viral optical illusion?

The frog is located in the center of the viral optical illusion. It is casually sitting on a leaf of the wild plant in the middle.

Why is it so hard for people to find the frog in this optical illusion?

As the frog’s complexion blends well with the green surroundings, many people failed to locate it.

How do optical illusions help our minds?

Optical illusions force our minds to think outside the box, which results in the strengthening of our cognitive agility.

What should I do to get better at solving viral optical illusions?

To get better at solving viral optical illusions, try to regularly participate in these challenges. Approach the puzzles like a detective investigating a scene.