Optical illusion: Only the sharpest eyes can find hidden word ‘optical’ in 10 seconds

Optical illusions have been all the rage on social media these days, thanks to their challenging yet entertaining nature. The internet is abuzz yet again with an optical illusion that has put people’s observation skills to the test. The latest optical illusion challenges players to locate the correct word hidden within a large grid filled almost entirely with a similar-looking word. Optical illusion: Only those with a very high IQ can find the hidden word ‘optical’ in 10 seconds.

Optical illusion: The challenge

The optical illusion challenges viewers to locate the word ‘optical’ hidden within a large grid filled with an almost similar word - ‘uptical’. At first glance, the grid appears uniform and repetitive, making it hard to distinguish between the two words.

Solve this optical illusion and find the hidden word in 10 seconds.

However, with focus and sharp eyesight, the elusive ‘optical’ can indeed be spotted. But there’s a catch: Players have only 10 seconds to find the right word. Not everyone can fulfill the task; only those with sharp vision can.

Also read: NYT Pips September 14: Hints and answers for all levels

Why optical illusions fascinate us

Optical illusions have long fascinated the human mind, ranging from traditional black and white patterns that seem to move to word puzzles such as this one. These tricks show how our brains handle visual information. The similarity of "optical" to "uptical" misleads the eye, forcing the viewers to focus on small letter differences.

Brain teasers test attention to detail and how the mind is quick to filter information. These challenges are a combination of fun and mental exercise, which is partly why optical illusions remain popular online.

Also read: Ind vs Pak Asia Cup: When and where to watch in USA? Live streaming, TV channel and other details

Optical illusion: Hint

Here is a tip to solve the puzzle: Look towards the right side of the photo, and you might find the odd word hidden there. Scan the section carefully and focus on the bottom half of the picture. You should be able to spot the word in seconds.

Optical illusion: Answer

The word ‘optical’ is located in the sixth row and the ninth column from the left. If you managed to find the odd word out in 10 seconds, you have super sharp vision and a high IQ.

If you failed to find the answer, do not stress out. You can solve more such brain teasers regularly to improve your problem-solving skills.