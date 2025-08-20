Optical illusion: The mysterious case of the floating cube. Can you solve it?

Many seasoned players have been bowled over by this viral optical illusion challenge on the internet, which wants people to solve the mystery behind the 'floating cube'. At first glimpse, all you get to witness is a cube, seemingly suspended in mid-air, as it hovers above the rippling surface of a stone fountain. Try to unravel the mystery behind it. Interestingly, the cube does not cast a shadow. It appears as an engineering marvel or perhaps a clever piece of modern art. This floating cube has left many wondering whether it's an illusion or a real object.

Optical illusion: Mysterious case of the floating cube

This illusion is the perfect example of how art and psychology intertwine, challenging people's assumptions and forcing us to question our senses. Such puzzles make us look beyond the obvious to find the answers and remind us that reality is not always what it seems. Many viewers were mesmerized after taking a look at this cube. While some were in awe of its complexity.

Also Read: Optical illusion: You have sniper vision if you can spot the snake in just 10 seconds

Is the cube a real one? Try to find out.

Optical illusion: What's the answer

The moment the viewer shifted its position, the cube vanished from sight. In simple terms, the cube only goes on to play tricks with our eyes and brains. It is not a real object, but rather a simple, flat drawing on the cobblestones at the bottom of the fountain.

The lines have been perfectly drawn in such a way that when viewers see it from a specific angle, they align to create the illusion of a three-dimensional cube floating above the water. But when the character moved to touch it, the perspective was broken and the illusion disappeared from the sight.

Also Read: Optical illusion: How many cheetahs can you see in this tricky image?

This modern art has been made through a technique known as anamorphosis. By carefully examining the angles and proportions, the artist made the drawing in such a way that when it is viewed from a specific angle, the lines align with each other to form the illusion of a 3D cube.

FAQs:

Is the floating cube real?

No, it is not a real object and only a flat drawing on the cobblestones.

How do optical illusions help the brain?

Playing such games on a regular basis can help us sharpen our observational skills.

How to solve optical illusions fast?

There is no hard and fast rule to solve such games. Players are required to pay attention to all details while solving it.