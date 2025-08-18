Tom Brady's outfit at Raiders preseason game turns heads, internet reacts: ‘I need that jacket’

Tom Brady’s appearance at the Los Angeles Raiders’ Saturday (August 16) game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium has caught fans' attention not because of anything he did, but because of what he wore. File photo of Tom Brady(Getty Images via AFP)

Tom Brady arrives in style

“Brady in a white Al Davis-esque Raiders jacket is a sight I'd never thought I'd see,” an X user wrote, sharing a video of the NFL star. In October 2024, the NFL approved a 5% minority stake in the franchise for Brady, as reported by the Bucs. Hence, his appearance at the game was in line with fulfilling his ownership duties.

Rather than any obvious fashion statement, what caught fans' attention was how odd it felt to see the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wear the jersey of a team he once had a rivalry against. TB12 was 5-1 against the franchise throughout his career, as reported by Athlon Sports.

Fans react to Tom Brady's outfit

Fans have taken to social media to share their reactions to Brady’s latest fashion outing. “I use to call Al Davis' look Mr. Las Vegas. That was back in the late 80s when they were in LA. For me it was the glasses he wore,” a fan wrote.

“He’s starting to look more and more like Bruce Jenner right before…you know,” another shared. “I still have mixed feelings about this. But if he helps us win a Super Bowl there will be no more tuck rule animosity,” a fan expressed.

A fan opined his thoughts by writing, “It's going to take some time for me to get used to him being part of the Raiders. But, he is CA badass, so I'm all in if he helps us build a winning team.” “Tom just a divorced bachelor living in Las Vegas at this point , I see the vision 😆” another fan wrote.

Due to his stake in the Raiders, Brady is “not permitted to attend in-person or online broadcast production meetings and may not have access to team facilities, players or coaches”, as per the NFL. Nonetheless, he seems to be revelling in this phase of his career.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta