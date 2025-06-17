Optical illusion: There are 16 circles in this image. Can you spot them?

Optical illusions are a great idea if you want to give your brain a workout. These illusions invite you to look at a puzzle and figure out if things are truly what they seem. More often than not, your eyes trick you into perceiving shapes or words that might not be there. This optical illusion going viral on Reddit is surely a puzzle that can only be solved by the sharpest minds. Known as the Coffer Illusion, the challenge has stumped many people. Optical Illusion: Can you spot 16 circles in this image?(Reddit)

Optical Illusion: Why is the Coffer Illusion going viral?

The illusion features a series of grey rectangular panels. That’s all you see at first glance, right? The challenge is to find 16 circles in the image. Confused? The answer is right in front of your eyes—literally.

How to solve the Coffer optical illusion?

The rectangular panels may seem to be the only thing dominating the picture. But if you focus on the spaces between the panels, you’ll quickly realize that this is not the case. Just stare at the gaps between the rectangles. Slowly, your eyes will begin to perceive the circles hidden in the image.

What Reddit users are saying about the Coffer Illusion?

Many were impressed by the puzzle, with one user commenting, “I immediately thought it was a trick question and the circles would be the letter O in the text or something like that. But neat illusion!”

Another wrote, “Cool one! I can find them, but if I blink, they’re lost. I love it!” One account claimed, “Once you see them, you can't unsee them. Brilliant! I easily stared at this for a minute before noticing how it worked.”

See the illusion here:

How do optical illusions like this work?

Optical illusions like the one trending on Reddit test how your brain perceives objects and shapes. With circles, it can sometimes be tricky. Often, in challenges like the Coffer Illusion, there is no clear grouping of shapes. Most people perceive the rectangles first because that’s what their brains are conditioned to recognize. Only the sharpest minds are able to spot the circles first.

FAQs:

1. What do you mean by optical illusion?

Optical illusions are visual interpretations that occur when your brain misleads you into perceiving something that is not actually there.

2. What are the three types of optical illusions?

There are three types—literal, cognitive, and physiological illusions.

3. What is the most famous optical illusion?

Famous ones include My Wife and My Mother-In-Law and the Café Wall optical illusion.