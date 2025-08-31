Outrage after video shows man blocking Black girl from using lake dock ladder: ‘Hope he’s found and charged'

A troubling incident at a lake has sparked heated debate online after a video posted by @NikkiThaGodB1 claimed a white man blocked a struggling young Black girl from using a dock ladder. According to the girl’s sister, the man had earlier allowed white children to use the same ladder. But they said he removed it when her sibling reached for safety. Man dubbed “Kevin” accused of removing ladder as Black girl struggled in water(@NikkiThaGodB1/ X)

The young girl was pulled under by waves from passing boats and fighting to breathe. She cried out for help but was told to “go around” instead of being allowed to climb out. Moss and weeds on the dock made it almost impossible for her to get footing. That left her slipping under the surface as she gasped for air.

Her sister says she stepped in and pulled the girl to safety, believing that without her quick action, her sibling might not have made it.

Video accuses “Kevin” of bias in dock ladder incident

The video, though not showing the exact moment of the struggle, tells the story through on-screen text and scenes from the dock. It highlights the alleged racial bias. In the video, the man is called “Kevin,” with text accusing him of removing the ladder while choosing to watch the Black girl drown.

One overlay flatly states, “This racist KEVIN took the ladder from kids trying to save themselves as he decided to watch them drown instead.”

The footage shows the dock filled with families, mostly white, with children using the ladder to get in and out of the water. Clips also show the man standing near the ladder, along with two women accused of saying, “You people shouldn’t be swimming here.”

The video ends with the sister pulling her sibling from the water.

HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Internet reacts to the video

The video garnered a lot of attention from netizens on X. Some users supported the woman, however others criticised. One of the users wrote, “This can only remind us that racism is never a part of humans from birth.”

Another user chimed, “As a white person, I feel ashamed by the action of this individual. I condemn his behaviour and would have done something to stop this nonsense if I was there. Please do not let the action of this individual generalize an entire class of people. There are definitely racists for doing that and they are scum of the Earth. I hope he is found and charged!”

A different user wrote, “All I see is a video of a black woman being confrontational with people on a docks and crying about not being able to use someone else’s property. The rest is unsubstantiated race baiting. Don’t use what doesn’t belong to you.”

Another user penned, “So there was a family enjoying the water on the dock and swimming using a ladder they brought and you thought you were entitled to use there stuff, threaten and assault them?”