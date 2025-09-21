Partial solar eclipse 2025: Date, time, safe viewing tips and livestream details

On Monday morning, September 22 (local time), skywatchers in New Zealand, parts of Australia, several Pacific islands, and even Antarctica will catch a partial solar eclipse. Those in southern New Zealand are in the best position, with as much as 70 per cent of the Sun’s surface covered. According to BBC Sky at Night Magazine, a partial solar eclipse takes place when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun but does not line up perfectly. Those in southern New Zealand are in the best position to view the solar eclipse with as much as 70 per cent of the Sun’s surface covered. AP/PTI(AP04_08_2024_000288A)(AP)

Instead of blocking the entire solar disk, the Moon hides only part of it. To people watching from the right spots, it looks as if a bite has been taken out of the Sun.

Solar eclipse September 2025: Date, timings and locations

As per BBC Night at Sky magazine, the eclipse starts on 21 September in UTC, which translates to the morning of 22 September locally for New Zealand and Australia.

First partial eclipse begins: 17:30 UTC

Maximum eclipse: 19:41–19:43 UTC

Eclipse ends: 21:54 UTC

Best viewing regions:

New Zealand: South Island cities like Christchurch, Dunedin, and Invercargill offer prime views. Stewart Island’s southern half will see the greatest coverage.

Australia: Only the very tip of the east coast will see a sliver of the eclipse as the Sun rises.

Pacific islands: Cook Islands, Fiji, Norfolk Island, Tonga, and Vanuatu.

Antarctica: Research stations there are well placed for some of the strongest views.

Stages of a partial solar eclipse

According to Time and Date, there are three clear stages:

Partial eclipse begins – the Moon first moves over the Sun’s disk.

Maximum eclipse – the greatest coverage of the Sun occurs.

Partial eclipse ends – the Moon leaves the Sun’s surface.

Roughly 35 per cent of all solar eclipses are partial, making them more common than total eclipses. They often happen near the poles where the Moon’s central shadow just misses Earth.

How to watch with the naked eye (safely)

Important reminder: the Sun is never fully covered in a partial eclipse. Looking directly without protection can permanently damage your eyes.

As per BBC Sky at Night Magazine, one must use certified eclipse glasses from trusted suppliers. Always check for scratches or wear.

Alternatives include solar telescopes or sunoculars.

For indirect viewing, project the Sun’s image on a card using a colander, or watch the shifting shadows under trees.

Never use ordinary sunglasses - they do not protect your vision.

Livestream online

If you are not in the eclipse zone, you can still catch the action online. Both Space.com and TimeandDate are streaming the event live on YouTube for free, complete with real-time views of the Sun and expert breakdowns.

The stream kicks off at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT). Viewers will hear from astrophysicist Graham Jones and journalist Anne Buckle, who will walk through what’s happening as it unfolds. The broadcast is being run in partnership with the Dunedin Astronomical Society in New Zealand, one of the best spots on Earth to watch this eclipse.

Upcoming solar eclipses

Here are the next partial solar eclipses on the calendar (timeanddate):

14 January 2029 – North America, Pacific, Atlantic

12 June 2029 – Much of Europe, northern Asia, North America, Arctic

11 July 2029 – South America, Pacific, Atlantic

5 December 2029 – South America, Indian Ocean, Antarctica

FAQs

Where is the partial solar eclipse visible on 22 September 2025?

It will be seen in New Zealand, southeastern Australia, the Pacific islands, and Antarctica.

What time is the solar eclipse?

The eclipse runs from 17:30 UTC to 21:54 UTC, with maximum coverage around 19:41 UTC.

How much of the Sun will be covered in New Zealand?

Up to 70 per cent of the Sun’s disk will be obscured in the far south.

Is it safe to watch the eclipse with the naked eye?

One can view it with certified eclipse glasses or safe projection methods - never unprotected.