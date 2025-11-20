Red carpet treatment, $40,000 gift: US entrepreneur honours Indian-origin man's 40 years of service

An Indian-origin employee of a Massachusetts McDonald’s was honoured by the franchise owner for his 40 years of service. Balbir Singh, who arrived at the event venue in a limo and was greeted with a red carpet, also received a cheque for $40,000. Franchise owner Lindsay Wallin, who owns a total of nine outlets, was excited to celebrate Singh’s milestone with her other employees. The Indian-origin man first started working in the kitchen after relocating to the US. (Unsplash)

How did he start his career?

“Forty years of service for someone who has helped shape the heart and soul of our organization,” Wallin told local publication the Daily Item. “Balbir started his McDonald’s career 40 years ago, shortly after moving to the United States from India,” she continued.

She recalled that he used to work for her father, Bob King, the original franchise owner, before she took over. “Many of the people standing here were part of that original team, including Balbir,” she said, explaining how her father wanted to build a “family” instead of just a business and she is proud to carry forward his legacy.

She also talked about Singh’s work ethic and nature. “Having Balbir starting his 40th year with me is something that means more than I can put into words. Today, Balbir runs four of our nine restaurants with excellence, humility, and unwavering focus on people. He doesn’t just oversee our operations. He supports our entire nine-restaurant team.”

Soon after relocating, Singh started working in the kitchen of one of the restaurants. Slowly, however, he made his way up the corporate ladder and currently supervises Wallin’s huge team.

“One of the things that I admire most about Balbir is that he has embraced our company motto of ‘Why not?’ Why not try something new? Why not grow? Why not push for better? That attitude has fueled our success and opened doors for so many of our employees,” Wallin said.

What did Balbir Singh receive?

He received a service award, a commemorative “One in Eight” jacket, and a cheque for $40,000. He started working in Somerville in 1985.

Recalling his career, the Indian-origin employee said, “I first started as crew. I worked in the kitchen and helped in the back… I tried to do everything.”

“I’m really, really proud to work for this company.”