Sha'Carri Richardson arrest: Who is boyfriend Christian Coleman and what happened

Olympic gold medalist Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested on Sunday afternoon at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport following a reported altercation with her boyfriend, fellow sprinter Christian Coleman, per USA Today. Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson arrested after altercation with boyfriend Christian Coleman at Seattle airport, escalating from a heated argument to physical confrontation. (Photo by Emilee Chinn / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

ALSO READ| Sha'Carri Richardson makes huge USATF 100m decision after arrest; says ‘I will get back’

What happened between Richardson and Coleman at the airport?

A police report filed by the Port of Seattle Police Department detailed that the two athletes were seen on security footage getting into a “heated” verbal argument shortly after passing through airport security on 27 July. The incident quickly escalated beyond words.

Surveillance video shows Richardson repeatedly approaching Coleman as he appeared to try walking away. The 25-year-old allegedly pushed him hard enough to send him into a column. Even after that, Coleman continued to walk, but she reportedly kept bumping into him before pushing him again this time forcefully enough to send him “flying a few feet away,” according to the report.

Coleman returned toward the security checkpoint seeking help, but Richardson continued to follow him and allegedly threw a pair of headphones, striking him.

Though police ultimately found probable cause to arrest Richardson on a charge of domestic violence assault, Coleman reportedly refused to cooperate with the investigation. The report noted that he “declined to be a victim.”

Richardson was taken into custody and booked into the South Correctional Entity Jail. She remained there until her release on Monday afternoon.

ALSO READ| Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson? Who will start for the Colts this season

Who is Christian Coleman?

Richardson, who captured gold in the 4x100m relay and silver in the 100m sprint at the 2024 Paris Olympics, had made her relationship with Coleman public in early 2025. The two were seen together at major track events and on social media, with Richardson posting affectionate photos and videos. They even walked the red carpet together at the 2024 USATF Night of Legends Awards.

Coleman, a world-class sprinter in his own right, is a three-time world champion in the 100m and a prominent Nike-sponsored athlete.