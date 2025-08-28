Snake Lilies to Hydrangeas: What Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s fairytale engagement flowers really symbolize

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on social media on August 26. While the Kansas City Chiefs star popped the question to the Grammy-winning singer, symbolic flowers and foliage decorated a dreamy background for the two. From beautiful lilies to aesthetic willow branches added an air of romance to the fairytale-like setting. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement.(Instagram/taylorswift)

Why did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s floral arrangements have lilies?

People magazine interviewed Ashley Greer, a D.C.-based florist, to decode the hidden meaning of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s floral arrangements. Greer, who previously worked on the Obama White House Christmas trees project, said she noticed different types of lilies, including Snake Lilies and limelight hydrangeas.

According to Greer, lilies symbolize “purity”. In her opinion, the limelight hydrangeas, on the other hand, signify “first steps or transitions” and the “release of old relationships that no longer serve you.”

So, going by Greer’s interpretation, it seems like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were bidding bye to past relationships with other people through the limelight hydrangeas, as they now transition to marriage.

Additionally, Greer noticed white knockout roses in the setting. She says white knockout roses represent “vibrant people and calming places,” and the discharge of “all negativity.”

The significance of willow branches

A few willow branches were also seen in the setting, which reminded Swifties of the hit song Willow from Evermore. Greer says willow stands for “flexibility and adaptability”, which is very important for a relationship to prosper.

Meanwhile, the color palette of the setting used pink, white, and green. Greer tells People that they represent romance and “true love” between Swift and Kelce.

A language for luxury

On the other hand, UrbanStems’ Justin Lievano meditated on the significance of the “lush and wild” theme of the setting. In his opinion, it reminds one of Jean-Honoré Fragonard’s painting The Swing.

Lievano said the Kelce and Swift looked “very intimate” under the floral arch. It was a little sneak peek into Swift and Kelce’s world of romance, he added.

Lievano concluded that the “airy or gestural arrangement” spoke about the “luxury” that the power couple enjoys together.

