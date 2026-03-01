Step inside Alanna Panday’s chic 5-bedroom Los Angeles home remodelled in white, beige and grey

Pictures shared by the India-born influencer on Instagram show how the mansion was remodelled in shades of white, grey and beige — neutral colours that also characterize her Instagram feed.

Alanna Panday announced in an Instagram post Saturday that she and her husband Ivor have purchased a five-bedroom house in Los Angeles . The couple undertook extensive renovations before moving in.

For the last few years, Alanna has been based in the United States. She works as a travel, beauty and fashion influencer, and has over 2.4 million followers on Instagram.

Alanna Panday is the daughter of fitness expert and author Deanne Panday and Mumbai-based businessman Chikki Panday. She is the niece of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday and cousin to actress Ananya Panday. Alanna married Ivor McCray in 2023 and the couple have a son together.

Alanna revealed that it took her and her husband a year and a half to find a home they liked. When they finally found a 5-bedroom home, it needed renovations.

“What started as a hunt for the “perfect” newly remodeled home turned into the realization that our perfect home didn’t exist, because we hadn’t built it yet,” she wrote. “Then we stumbled upon a beautiful 5 bedroom house that just needed a little love and just like that, it became ours. Our renovation, our vision!”

After three months of remodelling, the house was finally ready for the couple and their son to move in.

White, beige and gold Alanna shared pictures that show a mansion done up beautifully in shades of beige, white, and grey, with gold accents, marble finishing and hardwood floors. She explained that the remodeling will continue for a while.

“The last three months have been chaotic, filled with dust, lots of decisions and we’re only just getting started! We can’t wait to take you along on this journey as we turn this house into our dream home,” she said.

The pictures and floor plans shared online appear to show a marble shower, a bedroom with a massive chandelier hanging over the bed, a walk-in closet for Alanna, and a formal living room.