Steve Jobs daughter, Eve, arrived late to own wedding? Here's what happened

Apple founder Steve Jobs' daughter, Eve, had her dream wedding, tying the knot with Olympian Harry Charles. The event reportedly cost $6.7 million.

However, Page Six reported that Eve arrived thirty minutes late. Here's what happened.

When did Eve Jobs arrive at her wedding?

While Page Six reported that Eve arrived thirty minutes late, it seems that the word of her arrival became known to those outside after half an hour.

The publication stated that Eve had arrived at the church, their wedding venue, by a private road, and forty five minutes later, she and Charles exchanged their vows.

However, Hello! reported that around thirty minutes after the bridesmaids and groomsmen arrived, word came through that the bride and groom had entered the church through a secret back door.

“Yes, I’m sorry but we have heard that both bride and groom are inside now so they must’ve gone in by a different back entrance to avoid getting photographed. There is a rear entrance to the church, which is obviously how they got in. So yes apologies to everyone here and the locals who have been waiting to see the bride, but for one reason or another she decided not to go in the front door,” the publication reported the event publicist say.

Then, at 6:45 pm, two of the eight church bells began to toll, signaling the event had come to an end.

One local, who lives close to the St Micheal’s and All Angels Church in Great Tew, in the Cotswolds village of Great Tew, England, expressed disappointment to the publication at being unable to see the bride.

“It just seems quite uncharitable but then I suppose it is their big day and they should be allowed to do what they want,” they said.

After the wedding, the couple reportedly left in the back of a Mercedes limousine van for their wedding reception.