US journalist surprises taxi driver watching his own show during ride, asks ‘Do you know who I am?’

Taking to Instagram, the host of The Don Lemon Show, Don Lemon, posted a clip showing his taxi driver watching a video on his phone while driving. What makes the moment unusual is that the video playing on the driver’s screen featured Lemon himself.

As the camera rolls, Lemon notices the screen and asks with a smile, “Do you know who I am?” The driver turns around, realises who his passenger is, and appears visibly shocked. The moment quickly turns into shared laughter, making the short clip instantly relatable and amusing.

Take a look here at the clip:

What the video shows

The clip includes text overlaid on the screen that reads, “My taxi driver watching my show..he doesn’t know it’s me.” The casual tone of the video, combined with the genuine reaction of the driver, has resonated with viewers.

Lemon added to the humour by captioning the post, “The moment he realises…”, allowing the visuals to do most of the storytelling and keeping the interaction natural and unscripted.

Social media reactions pour in

The video quickly drew a wave of reactions in the comments section, with users expressing amusement and admiration. One user wrote, “This is priceless, his reaction says it all.” Another commented, “That laugh is pure gold, moments like this are why the internet exists.” A third added, “Imagine casually watching a show and the host is right behind you.”

Another user said, “This is such a feel good video, no ego just laughter.” One commenter remarked, “The driver’s shock is so real, you can’t fake that.” Another reaction read, “This proves your reach, even taxi drivers are fans without knowing it.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)