Viral video: Extreme heat buckles road, sends car flying in Missouri's Cape Girardeau

A dramatic video from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, has gone viral. The clip shows a car being launched into the air after a section of road buckled under extreme heat. According to USA Today, the incident occurred on Sunday, June 22, and was caught on camera by a local man who had been observing a small bulge forming in the road due to rising temperatures. Viral video shows car going airborne after a road buckled in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.(UnSplash)

The video clip, widely shared on social media, shows the moment the road surface suddenly explodes upwards, reportedly more than 18 inches, as a car passes over it. The vehicle goes airborne briefly before landing back on the damaged pavement. Thankfully, the Cape Girardeau Police Department confirmed that the driver was not injured.

Authorities issue warnings as heatwave intensifies

The road in question, which had remained open to traffic despite visible signs of damage, gave way in full view of the bystander. “When I went back to get a front angle of cars going over the smaller buckle, the road exploded and rose over 18 inches, sending a car airborne,” the man told USA Today.

City officials later posted a warning on Facebook, confirming that at least two roads, including Siemers Drive, had buckled due to the ongoing heatwave. “With more high temperatures expected this week, the city may experience more street buckling due to the heat,” the statement read.

“In reference to safe driving and roadway buckling due to heat, drivers should be wearing a seat belt, and if a driver notices anything unusual with the roadway, please contact local law enforcement as soon as possible,” the Cape Girardeau Police Department added.

Record heat grips parts of the US

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Cape Girardeau, located about 115 miles south of St. Louis, which remains in effect until 7 p.m. on Friday, June 27. Temperatures in the region have soared up to 106°F, with high humidity levels worsening the conditions.

An “extremely dangerous heat wave” continues to scorch large areas from the Northeast to the central Plains. The NWS has placed tens of millions under an “extreme heat risk,” with forecasters warning that the high temperatures may persist through the first half of the week before easing.

The agency also warned of a rise in heat-related illnesses. “Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing,” and “take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” it advised.

