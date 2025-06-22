North Dakota tornado: Death toll rises to 3 as homes damaged in Enderlin

At least three people have been confirmed dead after a tornado swept through parts of southeastern North Dakota late Friday night, reported ABC News. The storm left widespread damage in the rural town of Enderlin. Authorities said emergency response efforts continued into Saturday morning. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 11:40 p.m. following reports of significant storm damage to a residence. A tornado struck North Dakota, killing three people.(Unsplash)

Two found dead at first location

When they arrived at the location, the Enderlin Fire Department informed them that storm chasers had discovered two deceased individuals. Both were confirmed dead at the scene.

Officials reported heavy structural damage in the surrounding area. Law enforcement and multiple emergency crews began conducting well-being checks across affected homes. Partner agencies were also brought in to assist with search and rescue efforts during the night.

Third body discovered after second dispatch

Shortly after the initial emergency response, another call for assistance came in from a different location. The Enderlin Fire Department responded to that site and located a third individual who had also died as a result of the tornado.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims. Officials stated that notifications to next of kin are ongoing. No other injuries had been confirmed at the time of the report.

Search operations continue

Emergency teams remained active in the area overnight. Deputies, firefighters and other first responders worked through the affected region, checking homes and surveying damage. Multiple roads remained under observation due to storm debris.

The sheriff’s office added that law enforcement officials, the fire department and other first responders would continue searching the area and checking on residents.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner is expected to provide further updates during a scheduled press briefing at 7:30 a.m. local time.

FAQs

What caused the deaths in North Dakota?

The deaths occurred as a result of a tornado that struck rural Enderlin in Cass County, North Dakota, late on Friday night.

How many people have died so far?

Three people have been confirmed dead following the tornado. Two were found by storm chasers and one by the Enderlin Fire Department.

Are emergency services still active in the area?

Yes. Law enforcement, fire crews, and other agencies are continuing search and rescue operations and conducting wellness checks on residents.

When will more information be shared?

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner will hold a press conference at 7:30 a.m. local time to provide more details.