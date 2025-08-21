Watch | Giant albino python spotted near South Carolina school campuses

A large albino python was captured near a local high school in Newberry County, South Carolina, on Monday night, weeks after it was first spotted by residents. In a conversation with Newsweek, Sheriff Lee Foster said that the original call about the reptile came on July 31. The python weighed over 140 pounds.(Facebook/Warren Gallman)

The snake was first sighted around Mid Carolina High School near Prosperity. On Monday, August 18, local animal lover Warren Gallman and his family captured the massive python, which was over 12 feet long and weighed 140 pounds. Videos of the python have been shared by Gallman on his Facebook account.

South Carolina resident catches 12-foot-long python

The NY Post reported that Gallman decided to catch the reptile when they heard it had been spotted two miles from his house. He proceeded with his son, nephew and a neighbor to catch the python.

They found the reptile 15 minutes later near a railway crossing and captured it after a lot of effort. The crew put the snake in a large bin and closed the top. They took the python home, where Gallman’s son, who already had a pet ball python, cared for it.

Gallman told News19, “As you can see from my battle wounds, I’m about 220 pounds, and it pulled me to the grass. It was strong. I got a few cuts on my arm.”

Sheriff Foster thanked Gallman and his family on Facebook. The official added that the python was likely someone’s pet since it was not native to the state.

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden’s curator of herpetology, Sean Foley, told the NY Post that the snake was an albino reticulated python. As per the Atlanta Zoo, these reptiles are the longest snakes in the world and can grow up to 30 feet.

What happened to the python?

In a Facebook post, Warren Gallman said that the python was going to be sent to the Edisto Island Serpentarium in South Carolina. He added that sending the python to the facility was the “most responsible option”, adding that it could receive the special care it needed there.

