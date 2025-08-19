FWC asks Florida residents to report sightings of rare rainbow snake. Here’s why

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has urged residents to report sightings of the declining rainbow snake, which is primarily found in the southern part of the state, reports WBGCU. Amid concerns about the reptile’s survival, the FWC is currently on the lookout for valuable data. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has urged that the sightings of the rainbow snake be reported(Screengrab/FWC website)

Why is FWC asking residents to report sightings?

Kevin Enge, a research scientist from FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, called for cooperation from the residents of Florida “to better understand where rainbow snakes still occur in the state.”

“Every sighting report gives us valuable data about their current distribution and helps us assess the health of the species in Florida,” Enge said, as quoted by WBGCU.

Also Read: Tennessee hiker dies from snake bite after picking up venomous reptile

Without a thorough survey, the federal government had declared the rainbow snake extinct in 2011, reports the Center for Biological Diversity, which vowed to protect the reptile under the 2010 Endangered Species Act.

In 2020, for the first time in 50 years, a rare rainbow snake was spotted in Florida, CNN reported. At the time, the Florida Museum of Natural History had informed that the “highly aquatic” rainbow snakes were innocuous and poisonless.

As per the Florida Museum of Natural History, an average adult rainbow snake is 3 feet and 6 inches long.

In case you spot a rainbow snake, you are encouraged to take photos and report the sighting on the official website of the FWC. There is a sighting form that one must fill out.

Also Read: Man with balloon in mouth provokes snake to lunge at him for bizarre gender reveal stunt

How to recognize a rainbow snake?

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, a rainbow snake resembles a rainbow’s shadow. Besides a blue-black back and three red stripes, the colorful reptile has yellow and red patches all over its body. Mainly found in South Florida waterways, the species likes to hide among aquatic vegetation.

While an average rainbow snake is around 3 feet and 6 inches long, some rare ones can go up to 5 feet and 6 inches, per CNN. While they appear intimidating, rainbow snakes are nontoxic.

FAQs:

Are rainbow snakes venomous?

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, rainbow snakes are not venomous.

Where can rainbow snakes be found?

Rainbow snakes are mainly found in South Florida waterways.

What is the average size of a rainbow snake?

The average size of an adult rainbow snake is 3 feet and 6 inches.

What to do if I see a rainbow snake?

If you see a rainbow snake, take pictures and report your sighting to the FWC