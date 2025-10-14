Who is David Cunio? Youth star freed after 2 years in Hamas captivity as friend Yarden Bibas pleads for peace

Israeli actor David Cunio, best known for his role in the Berlinale-premiering film Youth (2013), was among 20 Israeli hostages released by Hamas on Monday amid the newly-brokered Gaza ceasefire, Variety reported. Cunio, 35, and his brother Ariel were kidnapped from the Nir Ozir kibbutz during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, which killed more than 1,200 people and saw 251 taken hostage. David Cunio was kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and taken to Gaza.(REUTERS)

While David’s wife, Sharon Aloni Cunio, and their twin daughters, Emma and Yuli, were freed in the first ceasefire deal in November 2023, David’s fate had remained unknown until now. The release also includes 28 bodies of hostages who died in captivity. In exchange, Israel will release 2,000 Palestinian prisoners as part of the first phase of the truce mediated by US President Donald Trump, who is currently in Israel before heading to Egypt for an international summit on regional peace.

Who is David Cunio? Story told through cinema

Cunio’s abduction inspired the 2025 documentary A Letter to David, directed by Tom Shoval and produced by Nancy Spielberg. The film premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year, blending behind-the-scenes footage from Youth with recordings of the Cunio family before the attack.

In a statement following David’s release, Shoval told ScreenDaily, “This is a profound moment. Youth was a film about brotherhood, and the unity is complete again.”

Cunio family’s tragic ordeal

According to The Jerusalem Post, the Cunio family’s story is one of survival and loss. During the October 7, 2023, attack, their home in Nir Oz was set ablaze.

The narrative of the Cunio family is one that depicts both survival and tragedy. During the October 7, 2023, assault, the terrorists' first act was to burn down their residence at Nir Oz. Initially, David ran away with one of his little girls but was later caught again. His grandmother, Esther Cunio, became famous worldwide when she managed to keep the Hamas soldiers occupied with talks about Argentina, Pope Francis, and Lionel Messi, thus securing her life.

In July, David’s daughters celebrated their fifth birthday and were the ones who united their father after a period of more than two years. Sharon had earlier told The Jerusalem Post, “Each day that he does not come back is a day of suffering for them and for me too.”

Yarden Bibas: A friend who always believed

According to The Jerusalem Post, Cunio’s dear friend Yarden Bibas, who was also abducted during the Hamas strikes, has persistently been the loudest voice among the advocates for the release of hostages. Bibas lost his spouse, Shiri, and their two boys with unusual red hair, Ariel (4) and Kfir (9 months), who were murdered during captivity.

After his own liberation in January 2025, Bibas made heartfelt appeals to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump to ensure the return of the remaining hostages, including his best friend, David. “I have lost my wife and children,” Bibas said. “Sharon should not be left without her husband.”

Bibas later disclosed that during their mutual detention, he at times met with Cunio in the underground passages of Gaza, offering each other a brief hug and a word of support. “The last thing he told me was, ‘I love you. It’ll be alright.’”

FAQs:

Who is David Cunio?

David Cunio is an Israeli actor best known for starring in the 2013 Berlinale film Youth. He was held hostage by Hamas for over two years before being freed in October 2025.

What is A Letter to David?

A Letter to David is a 2025 documentary by Tom Shoval about Cunio’s abduction and his family’s struggle, produced by Nancy Spielberg.

What is the Gaza ceasefire deal?

The deal, brokered by US President Donald Trump, includes the release of 20 hostages and 28 bodies in exchange for 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.