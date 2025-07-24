Who is Emory Dee Garner and why was the Fort Worth man arrested?

Emory Dee Garner, a 57-year-old man from Fort Worth, Texas, was arrested on Tuesday, July 22, after a visit to a local furniture store turned rouge. Garner enquired about a bunk bed arrangement large enough to fit around 12 children at Fuze Furniture in Fort Worth. Emory Dee Garner (L, Photo: Fort Worth PD) and representational. (Unsplash and X)

The store then alerted the police after the "strange request" and looked up Garner and found out that he is a registered sex offender. When the police raided Garner's home, they found some concerning arrangements and reportedly took Garner into custody.

What Happened At the Store

The incident at the store was recorded and shared on social media by one of the store employees. In the video, first shared on TikTok, the store employee says, "He came and asked if we carry triple bunk beds, if we had them in full sizes, and if he could fit at least three kids in each bed." Another employee remarks: "So four times three, that's a lot of kids."

In the same video, the Texas store owner David Hamdan then appears and reveals that they looked him up in the sex offender registry and found that he is a Level 2 sex offender.

"It seemed odd, so we went and looked... he's a level two sex offender," Hamdan says, showing the arrest records on the screen of the store computer. Records show that Garner has been charged with 'Indecency With A Child By Exposure' by the Fort Worth Police Department.

Here's the viral video:

What Was Found At His Home

When Fort Worth PD raided Garner's home, which was reportedly near an elementary school, they found another registered sex offender living with him. It is not clear if the other person was arrested with Garner.

Meanwhile, the home itself had some concerning constructions: the front porch was enclosed with metal grills from floor to ceiling, and the balcony on the house's second floor was blocked from outside view with panels.

His arrest was confirmed by the same store employee who posted about it on TikTok. The employee said that officers with the Fort Worth Police Department informed them about Garner's arrest.