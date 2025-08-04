Who is Gina Huynh? Sean Diddy Combs' ex, ‘Victim 3’ for prosecution, writes to judge for his release

The saga of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' trial continues. An ex-girlfriend of the hip hop mogul, who was supposed to testify against him but backed out at the last minute, has now written to the judge urging his release. Sean 'Diddy' Combs was convicted last month on two charges of transpiration to engage in prostitution.(Reuters)

Virginia Huynh, or ‘Gina’, wants Diddy out on bail. She was initially the prosecution's witness, and was referred to as ‘Victim 3’. Huynh was expected to take the stand or provide information, but when the trial started, prosecution alerted the court that they had lost touch with her and her attorney. Though she was under subpoena, they told the court that she may not turn up.

Diddy's lawyers, meanwhile, have included her letter to the judge, where she identifies herself for the first time, and urges he be released on bail, saying that she does not feel he is a danger to society, and adding Diddy is a committed family man “who has not been violent in many years.”

Who is Virginia Huynh? Relationship with Diddy explained

Huynh reportedly dated Sean Combs for five years. Speaking on Unwind with Tasha K, she added that between 2014 and 2019 Diddy was a difficult partner.

She also detailed he was emotionally and physically abusive towards her.

Reportedly Huynh met Diddy in 2014 and got pregnant the same year. When she informed him of it, he reportedly asked “You’re gonna get an abortion, right?”. He also offered her $50,000 for the procedure, she shared.

Huynh reportedly got pregnant a second time, and Diddy told her to get an abortion again. She shared that he also took her to the Turks and Caicos islands, and gave her alcohol when she was pregnant.

After they returned from the trip, he reportedly went to meet Cassie Ventura, who is now the prosecution's star witness, and another of Diddy's exes. Huynh was supposed to have the abortion the next day, but when she told him she needed more time, she was asked to ‘get out’ of his house.

Combs was convicted last month on two charges of transpiration to engage in prostitution but acquitted on the racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, which might have put him behind bars for a long time, or for life.