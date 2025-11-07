Who is Robyn Polston? Illinois mom allegedly had child with daughter’s 14-year-old school dance date

A 43-year-old American mom was arrested on the charges of sexual assault after she allegedly had a baby with her daughter’s 14-year-old school dance date. Robyn Polston was arrested in Illinois for allegedly having a baby with his daughter’s 14-year-old date. (Screengrab)

Court documents reportedly state that Polston gave birth to a baby, and the child’s father is her teen daughter’s friend. Washington Police took her into custody on November 3.

How did the incident come to light?

An affidavit obtained by the People states that Tazewell County Assistant State's Attorney Cassandra Wilkins became aware of Polston after learning that the Washington Police Department was conducting an investigation into her. The cops started looking into her after they received a report after Polston gave birth to a baby in January 2025.

A copy of the birth certificate obtained by the investigators shows the same middle and last name of the baby as the alleged victim. However, Polston insisted that it "was a man in his twenties named Brian".

When the investigators looked into the alleged victim, they reportedly learned that he attended a junior high dance in May 2023 with Polston's daughter, an event where the adult was acting as a chaperone.

Police find child pornography:

The affidavit states that the authorities also discovered "a large number of sexually explicit images and videos depicting [the alleged victim] and Polston” during their investigation.

Reportedly, a DNA test confirmed that the baby’s parents were Polston and the alleged victim.

After being arrested earlier this week, Polston is being held without bail. If convicted, she faces 60 years in prison. She has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault and two counts of possession of indecent child material. She could face 15 years in prison for each charge.