Who was Kadu Santos? Bodybuilder dies at 31, months after proposing to girlfriend

Brazilian bodybuilder and influencer Ricardo Nolasco Dos Santos, better known to his followers as Kadu Santos, has died at 31. His death was confirmed by his father, Amauri, on October 20. Sharing the sad news on Instagram, he referred to it as the “saddest day of my life.” Brazilian bodybuilder Ricardo Nolasco Dos Santos, better known to his followers as Kadu Santos, dies at the age of 31.(Instagram/kadusantos93)

Santos, an 11-time bodybuilding champion, was followed by more than 13,000 people on Instagram, where he regularly posted his workout images and video, besides sharing motivational messages with his followers.

His demise left many of his followers, co-workers and well wishers in the sports community in shock. Several people have recalled him as a bright and diligent worker in the fitness world.

On July 19, Santos popped the question to his girlfriend of four years, Sabrina Wollmann, during a bodybuilding competition. The emotional moment, which was recorded at the venue and subsequently shared online, showed him kneeling in front of the crowd.

In a post, Sabrina wrote, “I love you with all my heart... I choose you every day to share this crazy life with.”

A champion remembered by family, fans

Being a man of discipline and warmth, Santos took part in several regional and national bodybuilding competitions and was applauded for his dedication to the sport. Santos’s father called him “my dear child,” which is a clear indication of the strong connection the two of them had.

People who knew him as well as the fans have expressed their sympathies in the comment section of his posts.

A life shared online

Prior to his demise, Santos’s last social media post was a homage to his pet cat, Baki, who stayed with him for nearly four years.

In the comments section, several people have posted remembrances for the late bodybuilder.

