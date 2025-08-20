Who was Yarely Ashley Hermosillo? Influencer, 27, dies after being hit by stray bullet

Yarely Ashley Hermosillo, a social media influencer, died in a shooting incident at the age of 27. She was famous for her cooking videos as well as lifestyle content on social media, People magazine reported. Based in Arizona, she was followed by more than 300,000 people on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Yarely Ashley Hermosillo passed away at 27.(Facebook/ Yarely Hermosillo )

What happened to Yarely Ashley Hermosillo?

The 27-year-old was allegedly killed in a shooting incident on August 15. In connection with her death, Glendale police have taken into custody a 33-year-old suspect, named Jesus Preciado Dousten, on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, local news outlets AZFamily and 12News reported.

On the evening of August 15, the suspect was driving a pickup truck when he started arguing with a person, who was in another pickup truck, while they waited at the red light in Glendale, Arizona.

According to officials, the argument between the two of them continued, and Dousten later took out a handgun from his vehicle and fired a random shot. Unfortunately, the bullet went through the passenger window of the vehicle in which Yarely was travelling and hit her in the head. She was not involved in the fight.

At the time of the incident, she was joined by her boyfriend, who was driving the vehicle. Soon after, Yarely was taken to a nearby hospital in the area, where the doctors declared her dead, police said.

Also present in the vehicle were Yarely's mother and the couple's son in the backseat. Apart from Yarely, nobody else was injured in the incident.

Glendale Police Sergeant Brian Hoskins shared that Dousten was identified as the owner of the vehicle involved in the incident after officials verified several pieces of footage. The suspect was arrested at his apartment, where police also recovered two handguns.

As of now, Dousten is being held on a $1 million bond, with charges against him including second-degree murder as well a aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons.

Yarely Ashley Hermosillo's family launches GoFundMe page for funeral

A GoFundMe page has been started by Yarely's family members seeking money to cover her funeral expenses. On the page, she has been dubbed as “a loving wife, a devoted mother, and a beautiful soul whose light touched everyone who knew her.”

