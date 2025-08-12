Who were Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans? Influencer couple dies in tragic off-roading accident

Influencer couple, Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans, who were popular for their YouTube channel Toyota World Runners, died in an off-road accident on August 7, in the mountains of British Columbia, People magazine reported. Tourout and Yeomans were known for their jaw-dropping content related to travel in extreme locations. Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans passed away in an off-road accident.(Instagram/_staceytourout)

According to People, it is suspected that the couple lost control of their vehicle on rough terrain in British Columbia and crashed. By the time mountain rescuers from Kaslo Search and Rescue reached the scene, one of the victims was without vital signs, while the other passed away at a nearby hospital.

“With unimaginable heartache, the families of Matthew Peter Yeomans and Stacey Tourout would like to advise that we lost them both tragically succumbing to injuries in an offroad accident on Aug 7, 2025 in the beautiful mountains of British Columbia that they loved so much,” Stacey Tourout's mom, Colleen, broke the news on Facebook.

Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans wanted to travel the world

Per the couple’s YouTube channel, Toyota World Runners, Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans hold the world record for building the first Land Cruiser Chinook, a type of vehicle, in only 100 days.

In addition to 202K subscribers on their channel, they had 74.2K followers on their Instagram account by the same name. Only six days ago, the young couple posted on Instagram from Vancouver Island, British Columbia. “Really just soaking up all of these Vancouver Island summer juices,” they wrote.

Per an old post dated April 12, 2023, Stacey Tourout and Matthew Yeomans met each other “because of an old Toyota.” They said their agenda was to drive the Cruiser Chinook truck they built in 100 days “around the world, starting with the entire western hemisphere: The Pan American Highway.”

