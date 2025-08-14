Why Colorado rabbits are showing strange growths this summer?

Rabbits with tentacles in northern Colorado have been drawing attention in recent photos and headlines, showing cottontail rabbits around Fort Collins with long, dangling growths on their faces, The Denver Post reported. Colorado residents have spotted several rabbits with tentacle-like growth(X)

But as concerning as they appear, the virus that causes the dark, wart-like growths is relatively common and usually not anything to worry about, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said Wednesday.

What is the reason behind this growth?

The growths are caused by rabbit or shope papilloma virus, which is spread between cottontail rabbits through direct contact or biting insects such as fleas and ticks, Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Kara Van Hoose said.

Shope papilloma virus can’t spread to humans or other pets, although both should avoid rabbits and other wildlife, Van Hoose said.

State officials have received a handful of reports of the virus since Denver’s 9News published a photo and story of the odd virus last week, which spread to dozens of other local, national and international news outlets.

The waxy papillomas are mostly made up of keratin and don’t have any negative impact on rabbits unless they interfere with their ability to eat or drink, and most rabbits recover from the virus.

Also Read: Why are rabbits in Colorado growing horns? Not a myth but a medical condition

The virus is more severe in domestic breeds

Rabbit papilloma virus can spread to pet rabbits and is more severe in domestic breeds, so pet owners should seek veterinary treatment if their animal gets sick, state officials said.

CPW spokesperson Van Hoose told The Coloradoan that summer is when rabbits often develop growths from the cottontail rabbit papillomavirus, according to The People news report.

"Typically, rabbits become infected in the warmer months of summer when transmitted by being bitten by insects like fleas and ticks, then clears from the system in colder months, and the rabbits are typically fine," Van Hoose said.

She added that humans can’t get the virus but advised avoiding infected rabbits, as with any wild animal.