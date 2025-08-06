Uttarkashi cloudburst: River Ganga swells to touch Lord Shiva's idol at Rishikesh. Video

A powerful cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Tuesday led to devastating flash floods and landslides, sweeping away buildings, roads, and lives. As visuals of the disaster emerged, one particular clip shared by news agency ANI showed River Ganga at the Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh rising so high that it touched the idol of Lord Shiva at the Aarti Sthal — a symbolic reminder of nature’s might. In Rishikesh, River Ganga rose dramatically after Uttarkashi cloudburst, touching Lord Shiva's idol at Parmarth Niketan.(X/ANI)

Death toll climbs, search continues

The tragedy has so far claimed five lives, with several others reported missing, including 11 army personnel. Over 100 individuals remain untraceable after the flash floods and mudslides swept through the Kheer Ganga catchment area, particularly devastating the Kheer Gadh region. The calamity has left behind a trail of destruction, flattening homes, marketplaces, and key roads, thereby hampering rescue access.

CM Dhami reaches ground zero

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the affected areas early on Wednesday to personally review the rescue efforts. He conducted an aerial survey of Dharali and nearby regions before chairing a disaster management meeting at the Dehradun State Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

Speaking to the media following his visit, Dhami said, “Ten DSPs, three SPs and around 160 police officials are engaged in carrying out rescue operations. Helicopters of the army are also ready. As soon as the weather improves, the helicopters will be used for rescue operations,” reported news agency ANI.

He further stated, “All our agencies, including the Indian Army, ITBP, SDRF, NDRF and locals, are doing the rescue work. Due to damage to the roads and a bridge, it has become difficult to reach the spot. The Disaster Operations Station in Dehradun is working 24 hours to provide all possible assistance.”

PM Modi assures support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to chief minister Dhami on Wednesday morning to assess the situation and review the ongoing rescue and relief measures. Following the conversation, Dhami wrote on social media: “Heartfelt gratitude to the honourable Prime Minister for extending all possible assistance.”