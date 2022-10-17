Vicky Kaushal plays cricket with film crew post pack up, video goes viral

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently posted a video of himself playing cricket with crew members after an early pack up. The video, which is from the sets of a project the Uri actor is shooting, soon went viral due to the picturesque view, Vicky Kaushal's shot and the ‘jugaad’ setup to play a cricket match.

"Making the most of an early pack up… Sneaking out some cricket time with the Film crew!!! Chair, patla, sandbags and a stick for the non stricker's end… jugaad pro max. Mazze aa gaye!" read the caption of the video shared by Vicky Kaushal on Instagram. The video opens to show a crew member delivering a ball to Vicky Kaushal, who is batting. And the actor didn't disappoint his fans as he handled the ball perfectly and hit it over the boundary.

Watch the viral video shared by Vicky Kaushal below:

Since being shared a day ago on Instagram, the post has raked up more than four million views and counting. It has also attracted a flurry of comments.

"Handling a yorker perfectly," remarked an individual. "True cricket lover knows juggad and scenery bhai (brother)," posted another with several emoticons. "Nice shot bro," commented a third. "15th player of India," wrote a fourth.

