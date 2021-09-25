Video of colourful pasta dough is oddly satisfying to watch. Seen it yet?

If you are someone who regularly uses the Internet, you may know that the online platform is filled with videos that are oddly satisfying to watch. They don’t show anything incredible or rare, however, it’s the repetitive aspect in those videos which often have a calming effect on people. Those are the videos - that more often than not - leave people amused. Just like this video of an individual flattening a pasta dough that was shared on Instagram. There is a high possibility that the clip will leave you with a smile on your face.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 4,000 views and counting. The post has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Absolutely crazy. OMG!” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so pretty,” expressed another. “Dream pasta,” commented a third. A few also shared how the video is “oddly satisfying” to watch.

A post of images of the beautiful pasta dough was also shared: +

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON