Video of incredibly rare 'dancing' lemurs is Internet’s new love. Seen viral clip yet?

Have you ever seen those videos that showcase different antics of animals which leave you amazed and amused, all at the same time? This clip showcasing rare ‘dancing’ lemurs perfectly fits that category. Shared on Chester Zoo’s official Instagram page, this video is a joy to watch.

“Meet your new FAVOURITE animal... the SIFAKA! These incredibly rare 'dancing' lemurs are the FIRST of their kind to ever be seen in Europe... just look at them go,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

We won’t give away much, so take a look at the clip:

Since being posted some four days ago, the video has gathered more than 60,000 views and has also accumulated numerous comments. People couldn’t hold back while expressing their wonder.

“They are fab,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” shared another. “Think we need to go see dancing lemurs to cheer me up, haha,” commented a third.

A few also found the ‘dance’ highly relatable. Just like this individual who wrote, “Me entering weekend,”. Another Instagram user shared, “Me doing insanity.”

If you want to enjoy more of the ‘dancing’ lemurs, here is another post shared by the zoo. The post contains pictures which show the animals in different ‘dancing’ gestures.

What are your thoughts on the video and the images?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON