Video: Punjab girl, 10, dies after eating cake ordered online. Here's what happened

In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old girl from Patiala, Punjab died after consuming a birthday cake. The Patiala police then registered an FIR and conducted raids to arrest the owner of the eatery from where the cake was ordered. Snapshot of the young girl while she was cutting the cake. (X/@RaovarinderSin2)

Varun Sharma, Patiala senior superintendent police officer told HT, “The viscera sample of the deceased girl has been sent to the state forensic lab, Kharar, to ascertain the cause of death.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

After the incident came to light, a video of the young girl cutting the cake was shared on X. The clip shows the girl sitting with her family, with a cake in front of her. It shows how happily she is cutting the cake and her family members feeding it to her. (Also Read: Horrifying details emerge as girl, 8, dies after being sucked into Texas hotel pool pipe: ‘Body was wedged in there’)

Watch the video here:

According to the complaint, the family celebrated the girl's birthday on March 24 and ordered the cake through a food delivery app.

The complaint to the police read, “Within a few hours of eating the cake, the health of all the family members started to deteriorate. The birthday girl and the four family members started vomiting continuously. After a few hours, the girl went to sleep and was found unresponsive during the wee hours of March 25. While the other members of the family recovered by morning, the victim was rushed to a nearby private hospital where she was declared brought dead.” (Also Read: Girl dies, boy hospitalised after getting buried in sand while digging hole at popular Florida beach

The deceased's family claimed that they approached the health department on March 27 for an investigation into the incident but were turned down by senior officials. Food safety officer Jaswinder Singh stated that since the family was alleging poisoning, it did not fall under their preview. He also said that he will collect the samples after getting details of the bakery.