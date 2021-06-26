Video shows incredible view of Western Ghats from Vistadome coach in Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express

Indian Railways took to Twitter to share a video that has now created a buzz among people. The video shows commuters enjoying gorgeous panoramic view of the Western Ghats from the Vistadome coach in Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express.

“Full house for Vistadome coach in Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special Train started from today. Passengers can enjoy unhindered views of river, valley, waterfalls,” they wrote while sharing the video. The incurable video may make you crave for a trip on the coach too.

Take a look at the video shared on Twitter:

Railway minister Piyush Goyal also shared a few images of people enjoying the beautiful view. “A Panoramic View of the Western Ghats: Wide window panes & glass rooftops of the first ever Vistadome Coach in Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express provide passengers with an unhindered, unique and unforgettable travel experience. Come, experience the Western Ghats as never before!” he wrote while sharing the pictures.

A Panoramic View of the Western Ghats: Wide window panes & glass rooftops of the first ever Vistadome Coach in Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express provide passengers with a unhindered, unique and unforgettable travel experience.



Come, experience the Western Ghats as never before! pic.twitter.com/vr2coDAq7h — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 26, 2021

Central Railway restored the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express special train services with a Vistadome coach. “The air-conditioned coach has glass panels on the roof & has large windows. Seats can rotate up to 180 degrees: CPRO, Central Railway,” ANI shared in a tweet.

What are your thoughts on the video and the images?