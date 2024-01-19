Viral brain teaser: Drop me, I crack; give me a smile, I smile back. What am I?

The weekend is just around the corner, and what could be more enjoyable than kick-starting it with some fun today? If you're in search of activities that will keep your mind occupied, look no further, we have just what you need. Here we bring you a brain teaser that will leave you scratching your mind. Can you solve this intriguing riddle?

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the handle Superprof India. The question reads, "If you drop me I am sure to crack, but give a smile, and I will always smile back. What am I?" (Also Read: '90% get it wrong': Will you be able to solve this perplexing brain teaser?)

Do you think you have what it takes to solve this?

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This post was shared a while ago on social media. Since being shared, it has garnered numerous likes and comments. Several took to the comments section of the post and said that 'Mirror' is the solution for this riddle. What is the correct answer as per you?

Earlier, another such brain teaser caught the attention of many on Instagram. The riddle was shared by @battlepromms. The puzzle reads, “Five people were eating apples, B finished before C, but behind E. A finished before D, but behind C. What was the finishing order?"

Can you solve this?