Viral brain teaser: ‘Only genius can solve’ this simple maths puzzle

Are you tired from your daily activities and work life? Well, it’s time to take a break. And if you’re wondering what to do during your break, we have a brain teaser to keep you occupied and your mind working. The challenge involves a simple maths puzzle. Are you ready for it? This puzzle was shared on Instagram. (Instagram/@Prime Mathe Quiz)

This puzzle was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Prime Mathe Quiz’. This page often shares many maths-related brain teasers. In their latest question, you have to find the final value of “14 ÷ 7 (3 x 3)”. (Also Read: Brain teaser: This sequence is missing a number. Are you smart enough to find it?)

Do you think you have what it takes to solve this puzzle?

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This brain teaser was shared five days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 1,000 times. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Many took to the comments section of the post to share that “0” is the correct answer for the puzzle.

Earlier, another puzzle had taken social media by storm. The question features “36 ÷ 6 x 8 - 9”. What will be the answer to this?