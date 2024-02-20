 Viral brain teaser: What’s dirty when it’s white, clean when it’s black? | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Viral brain teaser: What’s dirty when it’s white, clean when it’s black?

Viral brain teaser: What’s dirty when it’s white, clean when it’s black?

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 20, 2024 04:38 PM IST

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram. It has garnered numerous responses. Will you be able to solve this question?

Brain teasers include various types of puzzles, from maths-related questions to logical reasoning riddles. Many such brain teasers keep people intrigued and busy. And if you also happen to love solving such questions, we have one for you. Are you up for this challenge?

Can you solve this?
Can you solve this?

This brain teaser was shared on an Instagram page called SIT. The puzzle reads, “I am white when I am dirty, and black when I am clean. What am I?” (Also Read: Brain Teaser: Can you correct this equation by moving two matchsticks?)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on February 19. Since being posted, it has garnered close to 1,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section and shared their answers. Several said, ‘blackboard’ is the solution to this puzzle. A few others also said ‘hair’ and ‘coal’ as the answers.

What do you think is the solution?

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on social media. The question reads, “If ENTRY is coded as 12345 and STEADY is coded as 931785, then TENANT will be coded as?”

Do you think you can solve this?

