Viral clip from IIT Delhi captures the real 3 am campus life with students roaming, posing and looking for tea

A late night walk through the iconic IIT Delhi campus has uncovered an unexpectedly candid view of student life. A video shared on Instagram is drawing attention for revealing that the prestigious institute is not defined solely by intense academics. At 3 am, the campus turns into its own eclectic little world, alive with moments few ever see. The viral video revealed IIT Delhi’s late night life.(Instagram)

A slice of campus life few expect

In the video, the creator notes, “At 3 am in IIT Delhi, you can witness some really unusual scenes. Some people are busy trying to start their modelling careers, some are roaming around wrapped in blankets and some groups of boys are just wandering together. A few enjoy walking on the empty roads, while others are out looking for tea. Then there are the IIT enthusiasts who, even at 4 am, feel proud seeing the IIT logo. Some struggle because of the pollution, as Delhi’s AQI stays above 300 even in winter. And then there are people like us, who simply head back to the hostel and sleep."

Take a look here at the clip:

Internet reacts with relatable comments

The video attracted several reactions. One viewer said the scenes reminded them of their own hostel days, calling it “peak student energy at odd hours." Another remarked that the blanket walkers looked “like wandering burritos on a mission." A third commented that the search for tea at 3 am felt “spiritually universal." Someone else noted, “The modelling poses are sending me, this is too real." Another user joked that the empty roads looked “more peaceful than meditation apps." One viewer said it captured “the chaos and charm of IIT life perfectly," while another added that they “could almost smell the winter smog just watching it."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)