Viral pic of Maggi Milkshake leaves tweeple fuming. What do you think about it?

Another day, another bizarre dish grabs the attention of netizens. Just days ago, people online fumed over a dry-fruit loaded dosa making it trend all over Twitter. Now, another similar dish - a combination of two classics - is leaving several people with questions and some really upset. This one, going viral, is Maggi Milkshake. Yes, you read that right. A picture of the dish is circulating all over Twitter and collecting varied reactions from tweeple.

“I looked at this delicacy. Then sat down for 2 mins. Thinking about human evolution & our future as a species,” says the post shared by a Twitter user who goes by name Gabbbar. The tweet is accompanied with a picture of two mugs filled to the brim with a white liquid and Maggi noodles.

Take a look at the tweet below:

I looked at this delicacy. Then sat down for 2 mins. Thinking about human evolution & our future as a species. pic.twitter.com/5iYSABqqFM — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 11, 2021

Since being posted on September 11, the tweet has collected nearly 5,000 likes and several reactions. People didn’t hold back while sharing what they felt about the dish in the picture. While many expressed disgust, some admitted they wouldn’t mind trying it.

“Ruined Maggi and Milkshake,” wrote a Twitter user. “I am skipping my dinner tonight for sure,” posted another. “What is sad is this pic is still making me hungry for magi,” shared a third.

Here’s how some others reacted:

Would love to try that😋 https://t.co/51b9ZmAZey — Crimson Sentry (@Crimson_Sentry) September 11, 2021

The end is near. https://t.co/jRUjZ82zBr — Bhaumik Kothari (@bhaumikkothari) September 11, 2021

Dear God, Cancel this planet right now. https://t.co/oBdAP67Wt8 — Sahil Duneja (@sahil_duneja) September 11, 2021

This picture reminds me of bollywood remaking hit songs. https://t.co/MUojaiNqDt — Naman Sachdev (@nnamansachdev) September 11, 2021

What do you think about this?

