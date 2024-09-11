Viral post claims Indian college students enforces bizarre rules for newcomers, X has a lot to say

An X user took to the microblogging platform and claimed that students of an an Indian college have a bunch of absurd rules to newcomers. The strict set of rules guides junior students about how they should dress, how they should communicate with seniors and about their hostel timings as well. Since being posted, the share has gone viral on social media and gained tons of reactions. The snapshot of the code of conduct for junior students.

In a post shared by @cneuralnetwork, a picture of the snapshot was shared. The rules read that the students need to wear mono coloured shirts, with black shoes, and socks. It also prohibited them from going to specific eateries and restaurants.

The rules also said that one should never approach a senior first and while talking to them they should address them as sirs and look down. (Also Read: ‘Indian professors have a superiority complex’: Student’s text about attendance triggers teacher)

Take a look at the entire set of rules here:

This post was shared on September 9. Since being shared, the post has gained close to two lakh views. The share also has more than 2,000 likes. Many people took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. (Also Read: Caught on cam: Drunk MP teacher punishes girl by chopping off her hair on Teachers' Day)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "What is tolerated continues."

X user Tarun Lochib added, "Which college is this? These types of cases happen only where people don't retaliate; even in my college, seniors tried to claim their dominance, but we never allowed it. Everyone has their self-respect. It doesn't matter if one is fresher or a graduate student."

A third commented, "These rules are absolutely ridiculous."

"This mostly happens in hostels. When I was in 1st year of college, hostel seniors gave us a list of 16-17 rules, which was very similar to the image here. On top of that, we would be slapped if we failed to recall these rules. Luckily, was able to leave the hostel in 2nd sem itself," posted user Trishal Arora.