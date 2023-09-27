Viral Video: Paraglider savours cereal while soaring through the skies

Paragliding is a thrilling adventure sport, and enthusiasts indulge in various activities while gliding through the clouds. From singing songs to performing stunts to capturing breathtaking views, the possibilities are endless. However, one man has taken it to the next level, and his video has gone viral on the Internet. It shows the man making cereal mid-air and relishing it. Man making cereal while paragliding and later relishing it. (Instagram/@osmar.8a)

“Cereal in the heights,” wrote Osmar Ochoa, a skydiver and adventure sports enthusiast, while sharing the video on Instagram. The video shows Ochoa preparing a bowl of cereal. He first empties a packet of cereal into a bowl and then adds a banana to it. Next, he adds milk to the bowl and relishes the snack. While making cereal, a piece of banana fell from the sky and prompted people to post hilarious comments.

Watch Ochoa relishing cereal while paragliding below:

Since being shared on September 10, the video has gone viral with over 32 million views and still counting. Over three million people have liked it, while several flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this video of Ochoa having cereal while paragliding:

“At this time there is a guy on planet Earth who swears to God that he was hitted by a banana diving from the sky and none of his friends believe him, you have your proof now lad,” posted an individual.

Another joked, “Imagine you’re chilling, and a banana smacks you in the head.”

“The cameraman with no breakfast like,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Help with the run at the end.”

“When I say that I feel hungry absolutely anywhere and anytime. Haha,” expressed a fifth.

A sixth joked, “Today’s forecast is rain with a chance of cereal.”

