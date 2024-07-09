Viral video shows Lionel Messi's bodyguard in action, social media lauds his efforts

Viral video shows Lionel Messi's bodyguard in action, social media applauds his efforts Lionel Messi's bodyguard, Yassine Chueko has gone viral on social media.

Celebrity status comes with a myriad of potential risks and challenges. One of the most prevalent risks involves overzealous fans who may approach their favourite stars in a manner that can be potentially dangerous. This could involve attempting to get a photo or an autograph, often leading to chaotic and potentially risky situations. In response to such circumstances, many celebrities rely on the protection of capable bodyguards. Currently making rounds on social media is a video that has gone viral, showcasing the extraordinary efforts of , as he skillfully protects the football superstar from eager fans.

On Reddit, a video showcasing Chueko's attentiveness has gone viral. The video shows Chueko taking rapid action to protect Messi from excited fans in a number of situations. Many people on social media praised Chueko's skills of swiftly stepping into any situation and protecting the star at all costs.

This post was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than 174K upvotes, and the number is only increasing. The share also has numerous comments.

An individual wrote, "I would assume the bodyguard is under the same rules as the general stadium security (because they probably have an agreement, and the bodyguard in the video responds to situations that would normally be handled by stadium security i.e pitch invasions).

A pitch invasion is also a reason for stopping the game while they get whoever it is off the pitch, so quite often you'll see games pause while this is dealt with."

Another shared, "He’s got to be in pretty good shape as well. I’d be in no position to protect anyone after a 40-yard sprint."

"What I like is how relaxed and calm Messi remains when he sees someone coming towards him. Like he knows his personal T-800 is close by. Seems like a lot of trust there," commented a third.