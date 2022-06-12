Viswanathan Anand's dinner selfie with his chess thambis delights netizens

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand recently went out for dinner with chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa and grandmaster Sandipan Chanda. He took to Twitter to share a selfie from his dinner outing, and the picture has racked up thousands of likes on the microblogging platform.

“The ‘chess thambis’ out for dinner with Anna!!” former World Champion Viswanathan Anand wrote while sharing the selfie from his official Twitter handle. He also tagged the All India Chess Federation in his post and used the hashtag #chennaichessolympiad.

The selfie has three chess stalwarts - grandmaster Sandipan Chanda, chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, and former world champion Viswanathan Anand.

Take a look at his tweet below:

The selfie, shared two days ago, has amassed over 38,000 likes and more than 2,000 retweets. The selfie of the chess stalwarts prompted people to share varied comments.

“Have a lovely one, Vishy. You continue to amaze us. We're lucky,” commented an individual. “Nice to see both the ends of the barrel that has been shooting bull's eye, making us proud. More power to you'll- Praggn Anand!” shared another. “The King and The Prince of Indian Chess!” expressed another. “Good to see great legends like you engaging with the youngsters. Means a lot to them and will have good results. Thanks and keep inspiring,” posted a fourth.

