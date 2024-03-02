Viswanathan Anand’s ‘kidnappers’ released him after he did this to win his freedom

Viswanathan Anand took to X to share a picture after being released by his “kidnappers”. Don’t be alarmed as what the chess legend shared is a reply to a joke that started after Alexandra Botez posted a picture of herself with her sister Andrea Botez and Viswanathan Anand. Viswanathan Anand shared this picture on X along with a witty tweet about his ‘kidnappers’. (X/@vishy64theking)

American-Canadian chess player Alexandra Botez shared a picture of Viswanathan Anand which shows him with a serious demeanour. While posting the picture Alexandra added, “Why does it look like we took Viswanathan Anand hostage”. Her post prompted a flurry of hilarious responses from netizens.

Viswanathan Anand joined in with a post on X. “At the Airport! My kidnappers, let me go,” he wrote and shared his picture. What is amusing to see is how his facial expression in this image is similar to the photo tweeted by Alexandra.

In a tweet on the same thread he added, “Alexandra Botez told me I had to solve a chess position to win my freedom. Andrea asked what Black should play in this position. I told her Kd5, and they let me go”. The chess legend also shared an explanation about selecting this particular move.

“Extra explanation: Since this is a race, black should play Kd5 Slowing the white king march to the Queen's side And a quicker hostage release!” he added.

Take a look at the entire post by Viswanathan Anand:

Since being shared on March 1, Viswanathan Anand’s picture has gone viral with over one million views. The post has also accumulated several comments from people.

How did X users react to this funny tweet?

“We need more proof of release. This picture looks like it was taken in front of a screen,” joked an X user. “Happy to see you've escaped unscathed,” added another. “Savage mode,” joined a third. “You must be smiling but you ain't? Why?” asked a fourth. “This looks staged and not tweeted by you, more proof we need!” wrote a fifth.