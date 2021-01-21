IND USA
The image shows Rockhopper penguins.(Twitter/@AndzB)
Waddling penguins meet midway, exchange ‘pleasantries’. Watch

The video was taken by the director of the Falkland Islands Museum & National Trust, Andrea Barlow.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:57 PM IST

Videos of penguins just walking around is enough to make one’s heart fill with joy. The cute, cuddly beings with their adorable antics are known for grabbing the attention of netizens on social media every now and then. This Twitter video of two groups of penguins meeting midway is a precious addition to that treasure trove. The video was takenby the director of the Falkland Islands Museum & National Trust, Andrea Barlow.

Shot somewhere at the Falkland Islands, the video shows two groups of Rockhopper penguins happily jumping and waddling towards each other. A few moments into the video, the two groups meet midway and the funniest thing follows.

“The rockhoppers on the left are heading out to sea, the ones on the right are heading back to the rookery having been out at sea. I love the conflab they have when they meet... and the confused penguin at the end!” reads the caption/

Take a look at the adorable video:

Shared on January 11, the video has garnered over 6.8 million views and tons of comments. People found the unique meeting between the two groups of penguins rather amusing. Many came up with hilarious examples of a probable conversation between the penguins. Others simply showed their appreciation for the video with heart emojis.

What do you think of this hilarious video?

