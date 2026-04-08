Watch: Mom scolds monkey for eating soap, convinces it to take a potato instead: ‘Maa is always maa’
Despite its short length, the video manages to capture a rare, unscripted moment of kindness.
For many, the sight of a monkey near a doorstep brings back fond childhood memories of grandmothers sharing a portion of the family meal with visiting troops. A touching new viral video has reignited that nostalgia, showing a woman looking out for a misguided monkey with the stern but gentle care of a protective parent. After spotting the animal attempting to eat a bar of soap, mistaking it for a snack, the woman steps in to scold the "guest" before offering a much safer alternative: a fresh potato.
Shared by a digital content creator on Instagram, the video opens with a text insert which reads, “Maa is always maa.” It then goes on to reveal, “Bandor keo bokche [scolding the monkey too].”
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In the video, a man is heard saying, “Dude, that’s soap.” At that very moment, the mom steps out with a potato in her hand. She starts scolding the monkey, trying to get it to drop the soap and eat the potato instead.
Finally, she succeeds when the animal takes the vegetable from her hands and throws the soap away. The video ends with the monkey running away and the woman bidding it goodbye.
What did social media say?
While the video itself is quite brief, it manages to pack an incredible amount of warmth into its short runtime. There is something deeply touching about the instinctive, motherly care shown toward a wild animal, making it an extremely sweet and endearing watch. It is no surprise, then, that the clip has won over the hearts of people across the internet.
“Aunty ee peak parenting skills unlock kore feleche [Aunty unlocked peak parenting skills],” an individual wrote. Another commented, “Maa is familiar with handling bandor, it seems.”
A third expressed, “Amader barir condition o same [same condition at my house too].” A fourth wrote, “Becoming this kind of a woman day by day.” Many reacted to the post with laughing-out-loud emoticons.
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Monkeys are increasingly drawn to residential neighbourhoods, lured primarily by "human-mediated food sources" that offer an easy meal. This shift in behaviour is largely driven by rapid urban sprawl, which destroys or fragments the natural forests and corridors these animals depend on.
With their traditional foraging grounds shrinking, monkeys are forced to adapt, scavenging for survival in garbage bins and venturing into homes in search of food.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More