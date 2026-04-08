Watch: Mom scolds monkey for eating soap, convinces it to take a potato instead: ‘Maa is always maa’

For many, the sight of a monkey near a doorstep brings back fond childhood memories of grandmothers sharing a portion of the family meal with visiting troops. A touching new viral video has reignited that nostalgia, showing a woman looking out for a misguided monkey with the stern but gentle care of a protective parent. After spotting the animal attempting to eat a bar of soap, mistaking it for a snack, the woman steps in to scold the "guest" before offering a much safer alternative: a fresh potato. Snippets from a video showing an interaction between a mom and a monkey. (Instagram/@the_ultimateboss_pritam119)

Shared by a digital content creator on Instagram, the video opens with a text insert which reads, “Maa is always maa.” It then goes on to reveal, “Bandor keo bokche [scolding the monkey too].”

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In the video, a man is heard saying, “Dude, that’s soap.” At that very moment, the mom steps out with a potato in her hand. She starts scolding the monkey, trying to get it to drop the soap and eat the potato instead.

Finally, she succeeds when the animal takes the vegetable from her hands and throws the soap away. The video ends with the monkey running away and the woman bidding it goodbye.