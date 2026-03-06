Watch: Nita Ambani’s excited reaction to ‘Final mein pahunch gaye hum’ remark after Indian-England match
Nita Ambani was spotted leaving Wankhede Stadium with Mukesh Ambani.
Nita Ambani perfectly summed up the nation's mood after India beat England to secure a place in the finals. As she walked past a group of people, one of them excitedly called out, "Final mein pahunch gaye hum," prompting a visible surge of joy from the Mumbai Indians owner. This viral moment captures not just a business leader, but a dedicated fan cheering for the Men in Blue.
The moment with Nita Ambani was captured as she left Wankhede Stadium after the match, along with Mukesh Ambani. A video of it is going viral and has been shared on an Instagram fan page.
The video shows Nita Ambani greeting those present at the exit with ‘Jai Shri Krishna’. An individual suddenly says, "Final mein pahunch gaye hum”. To which the philanthropist smiles and excitedly says “Haan”.
About the India vs England match:
In the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday, March 5, India defeated England by 7 runs. The high-scoring clash at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium cleared India’s path for the finals.
The Men in Blue are set to face New Zealand for the T20 World Cup title. It is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8.
Stars who attended the India-England semi-final clash:
The high-voltage cricket match, which saw India win by 7 runs, was attended by several high-profile fans. In addition to billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, and son Akash Ambani, the match was attended by several celebrities from the world of cricket and Bollywood.
Ranbir Kapoor was spotted with Alia Bhatt, watching the match. Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were also in attendance. Cricket legend MS Dhoni was also spotted in the stands.
