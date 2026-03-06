Watch: Nita Ambani’s excited reaction to ‘Final mein pahunch gaye hum’ remark after Indian-England match

Nita Ambani perfectly summed up the nation's mood after India beat England to secure a place in the finals. As she walked past a group of people, one of them excitedly called out, "Final mein pahunch gaye hum," prompting a visible surge of joy from the Mumbai Indians owner. This viral moment captures not just a business leader, but a dedicated fan cheering for the Men in Blue. Nita Ambani attended the India vs England match with husband Mukesh Ambani and son Akash Ambani. (Instagram/@ritikahairstylist)

The moment with Nita Ambani was captured as she left Wankhede Stadium after the match, along with Mukesh Ambani. A video of it is going viral and has been shared on an Instagram fan page.

The video shows Nita Ambani greeting those present at the exit with ‘Jai Shri Krishna’. An individual suddenly says, "Final mein pahunch gaye hum”. To which the philanthropist smiles and excitedly says “Haan”.