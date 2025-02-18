Watch: RPSF constable mom carries baby on chest, patrols crowded platform at New Delhi Railways Station

A female Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) constable has gone viral on social media after she was seen performing her duty at New Delhi Railway Station while carrying her baby. A video posted on the RPF's official X account shows her managing the crowd with a baton in one hand and her baby sleeping on her chest. A female RPSF constable carrying her child while on duty. (X/@RPF_INDIA)

“She serves, she nurtures, she does it all… A mother, a warrior, standing tall… Constable Reena from 16BN/RPSF performing her duties while carrying her child, representing the countless mothers who balance the call of duty with motherhood every day,” the agency wrote while posting the video.

In the video, Reena is seen wearing a baby carrier with her one-year-old sleeping in it. Dressed in her uniform and carrying a baton, she is captured keeping a watchful eye on the passengers.

Take a look at the video:

According to The Times of India (TOI), the constable who was originally on leave was asked to report on duty following the harrowing incident of the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that claimed 18 lives.

Why did Reena carry her child to work?

Reena’s husband, a CRPF constable, is stationed in Jammu and Kashmir, reported the outlet. Her in-laws are no longer alive. With no one else to take care of her kid, she takes her child to work while continuing her search for a caregiver.

"It's a normal routine for me. I just make sure the baby doesn't get hurt,” Reena told the outlet. “I'm looking for a caregiver to help me, but until then, I'll keep doing what I have to do,” she added.

As per the outlet, while on duty Reena carries homemade dalia porridge, blanket, nappies, and milk for her kid.