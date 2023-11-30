close_game
News / Trending / Water drips from overhead bins on Air India flight. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Nov 30, 2023 11:33 AM IST

As the water started to drip down, several people were removed from their seats. Watch the video here.

Passengers on an Air India flight were left upset after water started to leak through the overhead bins of the flight. A video capturing this incident was shared on X by the user @baldwhiner. Since being posted, it garnered widespread attention on social media.

Snapshot of the water leaking from the overhead bins. (X/@baldwhiner)
"Air India. Fly with us, it's not a trip… it's an immersive experience." wrote @baldwhiner in the caption of his post. The video he shared shows several passengers resting on one side of the plane while the other end is completely empty as water is dripping down from the overhead bins. At the end of the video, the captain of the flight addresses the issue of water leakage. (Also Read: Delhi-bound Air India flight returned to Kathmandu after pilots heard noise during take-off)

Watch the video shared on X here:

This post was shared on November 29. Since being posted, it has gained more than six lakh views. The video also has close to 5,000 likes and numerous comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "Some left their fully filled water bottle in cabin luggage, that might be the reason this is why they ask us to keep water bottles with us. Don't just simply blame the company."

A second shared, "Can someone ask for a refund in such situations?"

A third added, "Had a similar experience in 2018 Frankfurt to Delhi, just after the takeoff. The flight attendant said nothing to worry about, it was normal and asked me to move toward the kitchen until it stopped. 10 minutes later it was ok, probably some issue with AC."

"Omg, this is pathetic," commented a fourth.

A fifth said, "Hope the passengers are compensated fairly."

