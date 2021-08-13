Wedding photographer falls into pool, bride’s reaction is everything. Watch

Weddings are beautiful and watching footage or pictures from the ceremony usually leave one sighing or saying ‘aww’. This video captured at a wedding, however, is making people gasp in shock. It shows the moment one of the photographers at the wedding fell into a pool while taking pictures of the bride and the groom. The video also shows the couple’s reaction to the fall captured by another cameraperson. The clip has been going all kinds of viral.

Shared by aperinastudios on Instagram, the caption of the video says, “What happened? Here’s what happens in slomo”. The video opens to show the bride and groom walking hand in hand when suddenly the bride’s reaction changes from a smile to utter shock. The groom reacts in a similar way. The camera pans and that’s when you see what they are reacting to. The photographer is seen getting out of the pool after falling in and checking his camera.

Watch the viral video below:

Shared about two weeks ago, the video has gone viral and has been shared by many across social media. This post has collected over 4,000 likes and many comments.

“Magical moments in a wedding you cannot plan for!” wrote an individual. “The commitment to that perfect shot though,” shared another with clapping emoticons. “I loved the couple's reaction!” posted a third. “He did what a cameraguy does best under any situation... save the damn camera,” reacted a fourth.

Many asked about the camera. “Obvious question: Is the photo gear OK?” asked an Instagram user. “Yes. Survived. Walkie didn’t survive,” replied aperinastudios.

What do you think about this video?

