Wedding photographer trips and falls during bride’s entry, video goes viral: ‘Camera uska gira, jaan meri gayi’

To capture the perfect shot, photographers often put themselves in unusual positions, and a recent viral wedding video shows just how far they go. The photographer, identified as Shivam Kapadiya, founder of Visual Artiistry, shared the video on Instagram.(Shivam Kapadiya/Instagram)

As the bride made her grand entrance, one photographer went all out to get the perfect shot, resulting in an unexpected and hilarious moment that viewers couldn’t stop talking about.

In the video, a bride is seen making her grand entrance, while the camera captures every moment of her walk down the aisle. However, what caught the attention of viewers was not just the bride, but the unexpected moment behind her.

The video shows the photographer running to get the ideal angle, only to slip just behind the bride, with his camera falling to the floor.

The photographer, identified as Shivam Kapadiya, founder of Visual Artiistry, shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Her entry was smooth, mine wasn't”.

Quickly back in action:

Kapadiya stood up immediately, picked up his camera, and continued capturing the wedding without missing a beat.

The bride took a moment to realise what had happened behind her. Meanwhile, the groom’s reaction perfectly captured the shock.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

Check out the video here:

Here's how people reacted to the video:

The video quickly caught the attention of social media users, who flooded the post with comments. Many users praised the photographer for his dedication and quick recovery, while others found the slip amusing.

One of the users commented, “I was worried about DSLR, but hats off to your dedication, bro.”

A second user commented, “This shows the dedication of the cameraman- just gets up and starts shooting tho he’s injured. Respect the hustle.”

A third user commented, “We should appreciate the effort photography teams put in to capture our moments so well.”

“Camera uska gira, jaan meri gayi” another user commented.

The post was shared on December 17, 2025, and since then, it has gained more than 20.5 million views and more than 6 lakh likes.